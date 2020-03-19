COASTER | All Weekend & Some Weekday COASTER Trains Suspended (as of 3/23)

COASTER: As of Monday, 3/23, all weekend trains and some weekday trains suspended

Due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the North County Transit District (NCTD) is experiencing significant declines in ridership and has determined that temporary service reductions will be implemented for COASTER commuter trains. The following temporary service reductions will be in effect beginning Monday, March 23, 2020 and will remain in place until further notice.

Weekend COASTER Service:

All weekend COASTER service will be suspended. Service will not run between Oceanside and Santa Fe Depot on Saturdays or Sundays beginning on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Weekday COASTER Service:

Beginning on Monday, March 23, 2020, the temporary schedule for weekday (Monday-Friday) service will only include the “active” trains below. “Suspended” trains will not operate.

Southbound

COASTER No. Oceanside Departure Time Active/Suspended 630 5:03 a.m. Active 634 6:02 a.m. Suspended 636 6:33 a.m. Active 638 7:15 a.m. Suspended 640 7:40 a.m. Active 644 9:37 a.m. Suspended 648 11:08 a.m. Suspended 654 2:42 p.m. Active 656 3:32 p.m. Active 660 5:11 p.m. Suspended 662 5:41 p.m. Active

Northbound

COASTER No. Santa Fe Depot Departure Time Active/Suspended 631 6:15 a.m. Active 635 7:39 a.m. Active

(may run up to 5 minutes late) 639 9:18 a.m. Active 645 12:49 p.m. Suspended 651 1:56 p.m. Suspended 653 3:36 p.m. Suspended 655 4:21 p.m. Active 657 4:53 p.m. Active 661 5:38 p.m. Suspended 663 6:26 p.m. Suspended 665 7:13 p.m. Active

In addition to the COASTER trips which will remain active, riders with a valid COASTER Regional day or monthly pass will still be able to ride the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner. Amtrak will also be implementing service reductions. Riders may visit PacificSurfliner.com or call 800-872-7245 for the latest information regarding Amtrak travel advisories.

No other service changes or reductions are planned at this time.