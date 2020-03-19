COASTER | All Weekend & Some Weekday COASTER Trains Suspended (as of 3/23)

COASTER: As of Monday, 3/23, all weekend trains and some weekday trains suspended
Due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the North County Transit District (NCTD) is experiencing significant declines in ridership and has determined that temporary service reductions will be implemented for COASTER commuter trains. The following temporary service reductions will be in effect beginning Monday, March 23, 2020 and will remain in place until further notice.
Weekend COASTER Service:
All weekend COASTER service will be suspended. Service will not run between Oceanside and Santa Fe Depot on Saturdays or Sundays beginning on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Weekday COASTER Service:
Beginning on Monday, March 23, 2020, the temporary schedule for weekday (Monday-Friday) service will only include the “active” trains below. “Suspended” trains will not operate.
Southbound
|COASTER No.
|Oceanside Departure Time
|Active/Suspended
|630
|5:03 a.m.
|Active
|634
|6:02 a.m.
|Suspended
|636
|6:33 a.m.
|Active
|638
|7:15 a.m.
|Suspended
|640
|7:40 a.m.
|Active
|644
|9:37 a.m.
|Suspended
|648
|11:08 a.m.
|Suspended
|654
|2:42 p.m.
|Active
|656
|3:32 p.m.
|Active
|660
|5:11 p.m.
|Suspended
|662
|5:41 p.m.
|Active
Northbound
|COASTER No.
|Santa Fe Depot Departure Time
|Active/Suspended
|631
|6:15 a.m.
|Active
|635
|7:39 a.m.
|Active
(may run up to 5 minutes late)
|639
|9:18 a.m.
|Active
|645
|12:49 p.m.
|Suspended
|651
|1:56 p.m.
|Suspended
|653
|3:36 p.m.
|Suspended
|655
|4:21 p.m.
|Active
|657
|4:53 p.m.
|Active
|661
|5:38 p.m.
|Suspended
|663
|6:26 p.m.
|Suspended
|665
|7:13 p.m.
|Active
In addition to the COASTER trips which will remain active, riders with a valid COASTER Regional day or monthly pass will still be able to ride the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner. Amtrak will also be implementing service reductions. Riders may visit PacificSurfliner.com or call 800-872-7245 for the latest information regarding Amtrak travel advisories.
No other service changes or reductions are planned at this time.